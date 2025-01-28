Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 175.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.54.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VLO opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.28 and its 200 day moving average is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

