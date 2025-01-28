Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 351.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 29.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 278,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,201,000 after buying an additional 57,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.