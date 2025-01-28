Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 196 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,050. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.83 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Melius started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

