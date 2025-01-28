Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total value of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $431.15 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $439.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.28.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.