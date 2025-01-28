Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,807,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,183,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 258,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,739,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 166,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,746.88. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

