Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $158.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.43, for a total transaction of $93,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,582.36. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

