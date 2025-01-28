Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.66. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

