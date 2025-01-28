Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRL opened at $165.97 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.32 and a 200-day moving average of $196.86. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

