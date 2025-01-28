Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,918 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 699,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Liberty Energy by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 700,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.80. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,761. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $56,253.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,877 shares in the company, valued at $48,740,683.32. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,973 shares of company stock worth $1,586,335 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Energy

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.