Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of McKesson by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. This represents a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.14.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $603.75 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $592.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

