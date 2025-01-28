Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. CX Institutional increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,858,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total value of $5,581,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,296.96. This represents a 22.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,850 shares of company stock worth $19,123,197 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $583.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $493.30 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.