Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 61.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BMI opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $239.11. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

