Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.
KKR & Co. Inc. Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KKR & Co. Inc.
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.