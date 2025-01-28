Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $161.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

