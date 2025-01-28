Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,723 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $6,439,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ProPetro by 21.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 718,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 125,232 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 527,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,125.12. This represents a 4.15 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

