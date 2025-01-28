Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 291.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter worth $112,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Graham by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.46 million, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Graham Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $49.28.

Graham Company Profile

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

