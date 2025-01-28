Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,967 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1,524.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.15 million, a PE ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

