Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,646 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,213,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 173.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,861,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,258 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 106.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,047,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 540,045 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3,160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 382,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 371,028 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 900.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

