Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 291.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,132 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 456.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 124,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 19.3 %

MIR opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

View Our Latest Report on MIR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $48,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.