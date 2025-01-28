Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 161,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 52.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GNL. JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

