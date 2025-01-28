Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonos worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,655,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 669,658 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Sonos by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,594,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,412,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 120.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 923,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 504,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

SONO opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.99.

About Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $255.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.92 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

