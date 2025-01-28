Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in National Beverage by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $128,619.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,505.44. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $53.48.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 42.80%.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

