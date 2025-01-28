Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE FTI opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.54.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

