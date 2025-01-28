Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLR opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

