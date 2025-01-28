Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth $234,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $353,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

THS opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 0.22.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.