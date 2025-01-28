Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 413.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.50.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

VRTS opened at $210.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.42 and a 52-week high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.