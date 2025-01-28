Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,762 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.