Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 265,918 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,918 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amcor by 296.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 96.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

