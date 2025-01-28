Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 74 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $365.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.35. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UTHR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.36.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,048 shares of company stock valued at $52,435,099. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

