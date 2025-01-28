Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $941.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.43%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

Featured Articles

