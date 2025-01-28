Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.81.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $32.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89. Exelixis has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Exelixis by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Exelixis by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.