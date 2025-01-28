Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.81.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,736 shares of company stock worth $10,139,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Exelixis by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.