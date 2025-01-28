ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $49.54 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

