Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 227.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 2.0 %

EXPD stock opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

