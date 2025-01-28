Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

