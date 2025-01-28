Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,394.55 and traded as low as $1,389.08. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $1,390.39, with a volume of 2,404 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $42.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $34.06 by $8.56. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 149.75 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.
About Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
