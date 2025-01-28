FDCTech, Inc. Announces LOI to Acquire Alchemy Global for Strategic Expansion**

FDCTech, Inc. has made a significant move in its expansion strategy with the recent announcement of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire Alchemy Global Ltd. This acquisition is expected to aid FDCTech, a fintech company known for acquiring and integrating small-to-mid-size financial services firms, in broadening its market reach.

The LOI, signed on January 21, 2025, outlines FDCTech’s intention to acquire 100% of Alchemy Global’s shares. The purchase price for the acquisition totals $2,050,000, which includes Own Funds Capital of $50,000 and a premium of $2,000,000. This strategic step aims at bolstering FDCTech’s presence in the market and enhancing its offerings within the financial services sector.

FDCTech’s move to acquire Alchemy Global is positioned to leverage Alchemy Global’s strong financial standing. With revenues surpassing $4.00 million and a net income of $2.2 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, Alchemy Global is a substantial player in the securities trading industry.

Post-acquisition plans include integrating FDCTech’s proprietary trading platform and advanced risk management systems into Alchemy Global’s operations. This integration is expected to improve client offerings and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless transition and added value for customers.

The acquisition is strategically aligned with FDCTech’s goal of expanding its market footprint in emerging economies with high growth potential. By tapping into the Middle Eastern and Asian markets through Alchemy Global’s existing presence and regulatory credentials, FDCTech aims to explore new opportunities and cater to the increasing demand for cutting-edge trading solutions.

Seychelles, where Alchemy Global is registered, serves as an attractive jurisdiction for financial and securities dealers. With a robust regulatory framework overseen by the Financial Services Authority, Seychelles has become a hub for major global brokers. This strategic location and business-friendly environment position Alchemy Global well for continued growth and expansion.

For further details and a comprehensive overview of FDCTech’s acquisition of Alchemy Global, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing or visit the Company’s website for additional information.

FDCTech, Inc. is a regulatory-grade financial technology infrastructure developer catering to various financial markets. The company’s growth strategy involves the acquisition and integration of small to mid-size legacy financial services companies, providing clients with liquidity solutions and proprietary trading technology.

*Note:* The information provided in this article is subject to forward-looking statements and future expectations based on available information. Actual events may differ due to various factors. The Company and its affiliates do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or current status of the information.

For media inquiries, please reach out to FDCTech, Inc. at [email protected] or visit www.fdctech.com.

FDCTech, Inc operates as a technology provider and software developer in the cryptocurrency or digital asset space. It operates Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform, a commercial trading platform primarily for day traders and retail investors. The company’s Condor Pro Multi-Asset Trading Platform includes risk management, pricing engine, and connectivity to liquidity providers or market makers.

