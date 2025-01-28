Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.73 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.15). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 494 ($6.15), with a volume of 49,370 shares trading hands.

Fidelity Asian Values Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £349.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6,144.50 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 501.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 499.73.

Get Fidelity Asian Values alerts:

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world’s fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price.

The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.

With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Asian Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Asian Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.