Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.68 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.82). Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 227 ($2.82), with a volume of 849,749 shares.

Fidelity China Special Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 204.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 4,499.60.

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 9.05 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity China Special will post 33.5074627 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world’s second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

