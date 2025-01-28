Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.60 ($4.64) and traded as high as GBX 378.50 ($4.71). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 378 ($4.70), with a volume of 5,179,590 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 372.60.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

