Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,326,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,560 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 882,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FENY opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.