Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 170,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.17.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.