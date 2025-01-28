Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.49 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 946,132 shares of company stock worth $115,660,009. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

