Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,892,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

