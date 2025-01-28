Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 139 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.24 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,040.92. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $518,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,660.55. This trade represents a 18.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

