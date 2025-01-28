Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,779 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Ventas by 1,183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Ventas by 62.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,878,000 after purchasing an additional 214,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -363.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

