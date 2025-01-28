Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 3,674,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,641,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 199,582 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 137,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,114,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.