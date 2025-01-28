Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 232.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $968,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $1,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,947,726.41. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,149. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

