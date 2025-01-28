Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 989,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,188,000 after buying an additional 674,117 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after acquiring an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,590,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 426,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,630 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

