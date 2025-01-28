Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Hubbell by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.50.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $326.13 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

