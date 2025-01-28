Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,158 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after buying an additional 279,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

